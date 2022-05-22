Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 2,670,315 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $215,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after purchasing an additional 805,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,228,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,031,000 after purchasing an additional 431,706 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

