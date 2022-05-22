Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 630,698 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,698 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $336,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. 9,747,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,518,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

