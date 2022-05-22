Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 100,219 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $300,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $42.94. 46,135,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

