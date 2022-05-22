Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.61% of Texas Instruments worth $1,064,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. 6,278,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,202. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.88. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

