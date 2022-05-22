Schroder Investment Management Group Has $365.31 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Costco Wholesale worth $365,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,407,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.50 on Friday, reaching $416.43. 5,109,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,483. The company has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $547.00 and a 200-day moving average of $533.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

