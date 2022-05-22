Schroder Investment Management Group Has $841.06 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.26% of MercadoLibre worth $841,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $25.92 on Friday, hitting $775.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,040.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,131.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.35 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.00 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

