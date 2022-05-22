Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,798,481 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798,481 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.74% of Vertiv worth $257,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 5,960,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

