Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 3,383,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,932. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.22 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.