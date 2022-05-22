Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $77.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.10.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 63,655 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

