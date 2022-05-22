Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188,810 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $718,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,634 shares of company stock worth $9,663,279. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,499. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.