Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,259.45

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,259.45 ($15.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($13.19). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.44), with a volume of 5,086 shares.

STB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($23.41) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Trust Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.55).

The firm has a market cap of £203.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,186.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,259.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 41.10 ($0.51) dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

