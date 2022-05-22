SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading Down 3.9%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.46. 391,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 231,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

SLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

