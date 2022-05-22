Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Peyer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,203 shares of company stock valued at $76,800.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 636,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

