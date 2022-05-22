SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 502,277 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 83,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.