ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of ServiceNow worth $1,995,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.00.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $433.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $506.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

