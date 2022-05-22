Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,645.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,645.22 ($32.61).

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.26) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.68)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($36.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,375 ($29.28) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shell stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,336.50 ($28.80). The stock had a trading volume of 11,406,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,087,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,408.51 ($29.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,155.94. The stock has a market cap of £175.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

