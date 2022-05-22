SHIELD Price Tops $0.0001 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $75,189.04 and approximately $10.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,314.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.54 or 0.06718560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00237758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00653437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.00597532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00069043 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

