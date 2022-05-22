ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Sells $13,608.21 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $13,608.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 157 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $4,477.64.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $358.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.24. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSTI shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About ShotSpotter (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

