Showcase Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $21,732.13 and approximately $19.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.36 or 0.12465464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 364.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00500427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,710.23 or 1.86063125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

