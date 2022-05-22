Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $98.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 222.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,644 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 920,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.