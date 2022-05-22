Silver Lake Group L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,423 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International makes up approximately 4.0% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $840,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $242,736.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 427,751 shares of company stock valued at $11,860,674 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,993. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

