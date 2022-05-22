Silver Lake Group L.L.C. Invests $66.80 Million in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,800,000. IonQ accounts for 0.3% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. owned 2.08% of IonQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $2,140,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IONQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 5,048,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,188. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

IONQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

