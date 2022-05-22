Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,225 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Valero Energy makes up approximately 0.2% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $122.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,599. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

