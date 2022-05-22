Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.78 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

