Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $358.02. 8,752,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707,615. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.45 and its 200 day moving average is $410.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

