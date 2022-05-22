Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,140,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 8.9% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 702.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.98. 1,732,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

