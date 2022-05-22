Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. Acquires Shares of 28,500,592 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,500,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,269,000. AvePoint makes up approximately 13.7% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned 0.16% of AvePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
AVPT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 1,062,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $12.55.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
