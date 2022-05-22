Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a C$20.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Senior Officer Shane Williams sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$579,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$828,500. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.44 per share, with a total value of C$782,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 618,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,461,480.03. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 112,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,351 and sold 247,514 shares valued at $3,126,381.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

