Skyline Champion (SKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline Champion will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SKY opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

