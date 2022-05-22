SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,477 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $44,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 46.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 59,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 593,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.28.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

