Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CREG opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.62.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
