Solana (SOL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.04 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $50.25 or 0.00170805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $17.04 billion and $884.10 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,423.68 or 1.00005859 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.
About Solana
SOL
is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 339,136,499 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com
. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana
and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here
. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs
.
According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
