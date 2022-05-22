Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will post $3.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $3.84 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

About Sonic Automotive (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.