South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 999,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,764. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

