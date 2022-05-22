Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SBSI opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 90,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,421 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.