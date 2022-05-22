SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is Gunma Bank Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. 9,010,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,943. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

