SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 35,119 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,091,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

