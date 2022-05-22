STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,260,000 after purchasing an additional 283,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,652,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,231,000 after purchasing an additional 235,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.