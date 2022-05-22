Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

