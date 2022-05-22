Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,310. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

