StarterCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $77.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StarterCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. StarterCoin has a market cap of $25,517.97 and approximately $77.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,313.85 or 0.99996140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001706 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.