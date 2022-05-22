Stellar Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.25 billion and $150.82 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.66 or 0.12876213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 432.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00503897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00034352 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,111.82 or 1.84587570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00100671 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,808 coins and its circulating supply is 24,842,252,808 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

