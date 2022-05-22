Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Stevanato Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.11). The company had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($25.46).

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.67 ($0.70) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €17.25 ($17.97). The stock had a trading volume of 396,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($13.91) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($30.40).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

