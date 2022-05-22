Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.89

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.89 and traded as low as C$6.46. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 11,111 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.10. The company has a market cap of C$458.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

