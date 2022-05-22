StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Shares of ALOT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.