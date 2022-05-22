StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

