StockNews.com Downgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NYSE UNF opened at $160.13 on Friday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $156.04 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

