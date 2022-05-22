StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE ISR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

