StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE SFE opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

