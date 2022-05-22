StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

